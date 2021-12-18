VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 170,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 54,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000.

