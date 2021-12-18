VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Stock Price Down 1%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.59 and last traded at $47.59. 772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,084,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

