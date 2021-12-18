Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $73,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $442.06 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $463.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.53 and a 200-day moving average of $418.65.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

