Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Up 48.5% in November

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $212.14 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $170.19 and a 52-week high of $219.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.20 and its 200-day moving average is $206.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.776 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

