Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $235.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $189.76 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

