Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,550,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 73,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VFMO opened at $128.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average of $132.15.

