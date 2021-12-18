Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

