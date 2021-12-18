Verger Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Verger Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 15.0% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.