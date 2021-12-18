Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.