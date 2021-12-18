Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $172.98 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.45 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.55 and a 200-day moving average of $174.64.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

