Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 2.39% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $61.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $70.47.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.