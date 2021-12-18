Versant Capital Management Inc Invests $98,000 in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $2,005,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $633,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of MTTR opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60. Matterport Inc has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Matterport Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

