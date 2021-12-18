Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 9,025 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $3,881,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 136,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

