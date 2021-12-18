Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 919 Shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:NETL opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL).

Receive News & Ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.