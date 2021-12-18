Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.32.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $214.54 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.