Verus Financial Partners Inc. Buys 14 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,892.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,735.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

