Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) versus ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Head to Head Comparison

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics -198.97% -18.93% -17.32%

16.3% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -1.87, indicating that its share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and ReWalk Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics $4.39 million 18.78 -$12.98 million ($0.35) -3.77

Vicarious Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReWalk Robotics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vicarious Surgical and ReWalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00 ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.55%. ReWalk Robotics has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 165.15%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Vicarious Surgical.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs. Its products include ReWalk Exo-Suit and ReWalk Personal 6.0. The company was founded by Amit Goffer on June 20, 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

