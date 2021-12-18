Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Cut to C$20.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of VGCX stock opened at 14.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 17.16. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of 10.42 and a 52 week high of 22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.