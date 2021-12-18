Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Cut to C$20.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its target price lowered by Pi Financial from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of VGCX stock opened at 14.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 17.16. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of 10.42 and a 52 week high of 22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
About Victoria Gold
