Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VINC. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vincerx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 268,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. Vincerx Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

