Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.26. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $62.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

