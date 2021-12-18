Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Virios Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.21. Equities analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.