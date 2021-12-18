Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Virios Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.21. Equities analysts predict that Virios Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

