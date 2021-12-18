Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Up 47.5% in November

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the November 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
In other Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 6,207 shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $91,615.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,732,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 433,858 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,045,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,183,000 after purchasing an additional 393,339 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 390,595 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 475,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 220,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,089,000.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
