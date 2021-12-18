Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Shares Up 0.1%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.00. 24,953 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 81,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Viveon Health Acquisition by 16.8% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 43.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 58,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

