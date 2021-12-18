Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEAT shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $9.70. 2,546,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,000. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.