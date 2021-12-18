Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 919,091 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 14.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVNT stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 1,663,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,427. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.