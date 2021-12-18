VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:VMGAU) Quiet Period Set To End on December 21st

VMG Consumer Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:VMGAU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 21st. VMG Consumer Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ VMGAU opened at $10.07 on Friday. VMG Consumer Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

