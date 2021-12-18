Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 21,100 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 96.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $226.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $138.14 and a 1 year high of $238.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

