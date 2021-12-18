Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 39,622 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $17,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.