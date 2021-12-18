Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,147 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.05, for a total transaction of $4,374,733.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,696 shares of company stock worth $45,208,829 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $205.10 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.19 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

