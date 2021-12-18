Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 127,184 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127,184 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

