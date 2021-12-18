Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,886 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 5.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock opened at $669.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.79. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $465.50 and a 1 year high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.50.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

