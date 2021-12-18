Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 7,872 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 232,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

