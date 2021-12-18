Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after buying an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after buying an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,787,218 shares of company stock worth $951,802,633. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart stock opened at $138.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $384.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.