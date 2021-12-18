Warburg Research Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €94.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($105.62) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAH3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.44 ($115.11).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €84.02 ($94.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €85.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.32. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €53.18 ($59.75) and a 12-month high of €102.00 ($114.61).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

