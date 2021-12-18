Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 2,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 794,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

