Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by 33.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

