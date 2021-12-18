Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by 33.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH opened at $55.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $958.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.