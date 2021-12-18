Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 84,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 816,306 shares.The stock last traded at $132.89 and had previously closed at $131.82.

Several research firms have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.