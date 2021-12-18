Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $452.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to announce sales of $452.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $457.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $446.00 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $403.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

WTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WTS opened at $188.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.68. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $113.44 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $22,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 203,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

