WazirX Market Cap Reaches $357.62 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $357.62 million and $11.56 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

