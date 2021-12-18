Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 1,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 367,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

About Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

