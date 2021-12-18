Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $23.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several analysts have commented on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WES traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.29. 1,928,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 58.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

