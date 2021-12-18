Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

MFC opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

