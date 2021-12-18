Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,038,100. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $357.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.41 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.52.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

