Westpac Banking Corp Sells 963 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.95%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 247,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,949,958. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

