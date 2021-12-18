Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,800

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($48.90) to GBX 3,800 ($50.22) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:WPM opened at GBX 3,140 ($41.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.15 billion and a PE ratio of 30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,040.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,161.71. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,288.68 ($30.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,620.90 ($47.85). The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

