William J. Febbo Sells 16,666 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $909,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.49. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $991.39 million, a P/E ratio of 398.50 and a beta of 0.58.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $205,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $243,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

