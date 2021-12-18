William J. Peters Sells 1,744 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $39,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

