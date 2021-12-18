WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of WSC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.72. 2,260,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,156,000 after acquiring an additional 494,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after acquiring an additional 846,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

