Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in November

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Wilmar International stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

